WWE News: WWE Superstar reacts to Kevin Owens' heel turn, challenges Kofi Kingston

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
249   //    26 Apr 2019, 09:24 IST

Owens turned heel this past week on SmackDown Live
Owens turned heel this past week on SmackDown Live

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura recently took to Twitter and reacted to Kevin Owens' betrayal of The New Day.

Nakamura stated that he's sorry for what happened with The New Day and proceeded to ask Kofi Kingston for a rematch from this past week's SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know...

Nakamura has fallen hard over the course of the past year. His victory in the Royal Rumble match in 2018 was supposed to shoot him to the main event of SmackDown Live, but losing to AJ Styles at 'Mania kicked off his downfall. Currently, Nakamura is a part of a tag team with another fallen Superstar, Rusev.

This past week on SmackDown Live, WWE Champion Kingston faced off against Nakamura in the main event of the night. At the end of the match, Kevin Owens ended up betraying The New Day and superkicking Kingston.

Owens proceeded to powerbomb Xavier Woods on the side of the ring. His babyface run with The New Day lasted only a week and Owens is now setting his sights on Kingston's WWE Title.

The heart of the matter

Nakamura posted a tweet recently, addressing the WWE Champion and stating that he's sorry about Owens' betrayal. Nakamura added that the match on SmackDown Live was Round 1, and Kingston owes him a rematch.

Here's what Nakamura exactly said:

"@TrueKofi, Sorry about your friendO... by the way, you owe me a rematch. That was just round 1... #true?"
With Kingston setting his sights on exacting revenge on Owens, it's highly unlikely that Nakamura will get his desired match anytime soon.

What's next?

Kingston and Owens could face each other for the WWE Title at Money In The Bank, while Nakamura will possibly be in a throwaway tag team match on the kick-off show.

Would you like for WWE to try another main event run with Shinsuke Nakamura?

Tags:
WWE SmackDown New Day Kevin Owens Shinsuke Nakamura
