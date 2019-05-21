WWE News: WWE Superstar reveals why he always has time for the fans

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 223 // 21 May 2019, 10:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Bar with DIY

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano recently took to Twitter and posted a heartwarming message on why he always takes out time for his fans.

Gargano stated that he and Candice LeRae used to wait in meet and greet lines when they were young fans, and know very well how nerve-racking it can be.

In case you didn't know...

Johnny Gargano is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of NXT. He kicked off his pro-wrestling career in 2005 and worked for Cleveland All-Pro Wrestling. As time passed, Gargano competed in some of the top independent promotions in the USA, namely Chikara, Dragon Gate, and Evolve.

He participated in WWE's tryout camp in 2015 and was signed to a contract around a year later. Gargano formed one of the most dominant teams in NXT history, #DIY, alongside Tommaso Ciampa. Ciampa's eventual heel turn led to quite possibly the biggest rivalry in all of NXT. He won the NXT North American Title in early 2019 and went on to bag the NXT Title last month.

Also read:Stephanie McMahon on whether AEW is competition

The heart of the matter

Gargano is incredibly popular among the WWE Universe and is one of the most liked wrestlers in WWE at the moment. He posted a bunch of pictures on his Twitter handle and went on to explain why he and Candice LeRae always take out time for the fans.

Candice and I both waited in meet & greet lines when we were younger and we know it's nerve-racking.. so we try to be as welcoming as possible. We want each person to have their own memorable moment.



PLUS.. just being a nice person is a pretty good rule in general! 👍 pic.twitter.com/oPZE52Zc7b — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) May 20, 2019

Gargano said that both of them used to wait in meet & greet queues to meet their favorite Superstars years ago. He added that they want every fan to experience an unforgettable moment with them, and finished off by saying that being a good person is always a good rule.

What's next?

Gargano made his main roster debut earlier this year but was later sent back to NXT, where he became the NXT Champion. With his incredible athleticism and in-ring skills, the sky is the limit for Gargano.

What are your thoughts on Gargano as a main roster Superstar?