WWE News: WWE Superstar speaks up for Sasha Banks, praises "The Legit Boss"

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 996 // 17 Apr 2019, 03:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sasha Banks (far left) and Naomi (far right) are both regarded as top-tier WWE Superstars

What's the story?

In a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley of WWE Now, former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi opened up on helping her friend Bayley against The IIconics.

Having been drafted from SmackDown Live to Monday Night RAW, Naomi asserted that there is no replacement for Sasha Banks. "The Glow Factor" did, however, indicate that she had to show up on RAW to help out their mutual friend Bayley.

In case you didn't know...

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW was a special Superstar Shake-Up presentation, as new Superstars transitioned from other brands to RAW.

On that note, the blue brand's former Women's Champion Naomi was revealed as one of the Superstars who've been drafted from SmackDown to RAW as a part of this year's Superstar Shake-Up.

The heart of the matter

As noted, Bayley's tag team partner Sasha Banks has allegedly asked for her release from the WWE, and hasn't been a part of WWE shows since she and Bayley dropped their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce) at WrestleMania 35.

That said, Bayley and Naomi took on The IIconics in a non-title tag team matchup on this week's episode of RAW -- with the former team defeating The IIconics.

Following which, Cathy Kelley interviewed both Naomi as well as Bayley backstage after their huge win over The IIconics -- an interview in which Naomi referenced Sasha Banks, and stated the following --

"I just want to get this off my chest. First of all, I just want to say that there is no replacement for The Boss, Ms. Sasha Banks. You know what I'm saying?"

"However, a friend in need is a friend indeed. I mean, look how precious and sweet this face is. Who does not like Bayley? So anybody that's got a problem with Bayley, got a problem with me. Sis knows she can always count on me and I got her back, period."

Advertisement

What's next?

Fans can expect additional details on Sasha Banks' standing with the WWE to unravel in the days to come.

Meanwhile, the WWE has now confirmed that Naomi will be a member of RAW, whilst alluding toward a possible tag team alliance between her and Bayley in the weeks to come.

Also Read: WWE News: Nikki Bella reveals why she retired, talks future with WWE

What are your thoughts on Naomi's statements? Sound off in the comments!

Advertisement