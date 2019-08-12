WWE News: Superstar steals Goldberg's finisher and renames it

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.85K // 12 Aug 2019, 07:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Goldberg may have a new opponent.

At SummerSlam 2019, we saw Goldberg face off in a WWE match once again, months after his terrible match against The Undertaker. Goldberg destroyed Dolph Ziggler, his opponent at SummerSlam, in no time, landing his signature spear and Jackhammer, his trademark finishing moves.

Also Read: WWE News: Matt Riddle describes backstage confrontation with Goldberg at SummerSlam

Goldberg demolished Ziggler in under two minutes, possibly ending their short-lived feud which began last week on RAW. Now, Goldberg could very well have his next opponent, one who has been taunting and criticising him for months - Matt Riddle.

Riddle, who was backstage as part of the WWE Watch Along show, spoke about his backstage interaction with Goldberg at the SummerSlam show, and then revealed that he has been using Goldberg's Jackhammer finisher in live shows and said that he does it better than the former Universal Champion. He also revealed the new name of his version of the Jackhammer.

"I've been using the Jackhammer recently in my matches, and I've been doing it way better than he ever could. It's the Brohammer now," said Riddle.

Riddle then revealed that he would use the Brohammer on Goldberg if the two of them ever faced off in the ring: "If he (Goldberg) ever got in the ring, I'd pick him up, hold him there for an extended period of time... Brohammer!"

The face-off between Riddle and Goldberg was shot on video by WWE, so we could possibly see this feud take place in the near future.

Riddle has been using the Jackhammer at a few WWE live event shows, including at the Evolve 132 show recently, when he faced off against Curt Stallion.

Would you like to see Riddle face off against Goldberg in the future? Comment below.