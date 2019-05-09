×
WWE News: WWE Superstars attend official Game Of Thrones exhibition [PHOTOS]

Gary Cassidy
FEATURED WRITER
News
102   //    09 May 2019, 22:08 IST

Rollins, Reigns a, d Black all attended!
Rollins, Reigns a, d Black all attended!

What's the story?

Everyone's been talking about Game of Thrones recently, and your favorite WWE Superstars are no different!

Yesterday, ahead of WWE Belfast, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Aleister Black attended the HBO Official Game of Thrones Exhibition - where they even sat on the Iron Throne!

In case you didn't know...

It's no secret that WWE Superstars often take a liking to the kinds of things everyone else does, and they sometimes use it when making special attire.

At WrestleMania 34, Seth Rollins took inspiration from Game of Thrones to make his way to the ring as the Night King, with an icy blue entrance matched by his contacts, and his ring attire had a GOT influence, too.

The heart of the matter

Ahead of WWE Belfast yesterday, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Aleister Black attended the HBO Official Game of Thrones Exhibition.

Below, you can see photos of the trio enjoying the exhibition, and posing for some photos that truly captured their inner GOT fanatic!

Black, Reigns and Rollins took in some sights
Black, Reigns and Rollins took in some sights


Roman Reigns found a new weapon!
Roman Reigns found a new weapon!
Rollins ended up upside down!
Rollins ended up upside down!


Black on the Throne
Black on the Throne


Reigns takes his place!
Reigns takes his place!


The Beast Slayer!
The Beast Slayer!


What's next?

Right now, WWE is rolling on through the UK. Tonight, WWE live hits Dublin, and next week's Money In The Bank go-home RAW and SmackDown will also emanate from the United Kingdom.

WWE is also due to return to the UK in November, with dates to be confirmed shortly. Meanwhile, it looks like some Superstars are having a great time on tour.

What do you think of Reigns, Black and Rollins' fanatic photos? Would you like to see more WWE Superstars letting their hair down? Let us know in the comments.

Tags:
The Shield WWE Roman Reigns Seth Rollins
