WWE News: WWE Superstars talk about their favourite metal bands

A number of top WWE Superstars spoke candidly about their metal musical preferences at the WWE 2K18 Launch Party.

by Harald Math News 28 Aug 2017, 12:22 IST

What's the story?

A number of WWE Superstars revealed their favourite metal bands at last weekend's WWE 2K18 Launch Party. The usual suspects were listed, but WWE Champion Jinder Mahal did himself no favours in the credibility stakes by naming Nickelback as one of his favourite bands.

In case you didn't know...

WWE 2K18 is the latest in a long line of WWE computer games, and once again it promises to be the best yet. The game is scheduled for public release on October 17, and WWE held a launch party in New York over SummerSlam weekend.

A whole host of media attended the event, including Metal Injection's Rob, who once again did the rounds asking the stars of WWE just who their favourite metal bands were. Rob spoke to Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Jinder Mahal, Bobby Roode and more.

The heart of the matter

Most of the Superstars interviewed ticked off the usual list of metal bands that individuals give when put on the spot (Metallica, Pantera, Rage Against the Machine), but it was Jinder Mahal's revelation that was arguably the biggest takeaway from this.

"The Modern Day Maharaja" said that he doesn't listen to a lot of rock music anymore, but his favourite rock and metal bands are Metallica and Nickelback. Metal Injection made it clear how strange this was with a freeze-frame and ring bell.

Seth Rollins went in depth about his metal preferences, solidifying himself as WWE's premier metal performer. "The Kingslayer" also told a story of his first date with his now-girlfriend, which took place at a Parkway Drive gig.

The Superstars were also asked which metal star they would like to team with. Bray Wyatt said that Dimebag from Pantera would have been a good fit in the Wyatt Family, Braun Strowman chose Henry Rollins, Dean Ambrose went for Rob Trujillo (Metallica) and Jinder chose Corey Taylor (Slipknot).

What's next?

WWE 2K18 is due to be released on October 17, 2017. Seth Rollins features on the cover of the game, which will include the biggest roster in the history of the WWE 2K series.

Kurt Angle is the pre-order bonus character for the game, his first appearance in a WWE game in over a decade.

Author's take

Most of the WWE Superstars seem extremely awkward when asked this question, but then most individuals respond in such a way when under the microscope. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins looked the most comfortable, the former in particular showing an affinity for the grunge scene of the early '90s.

Jinder's Nickleback revelation isn't going to endear him to the hardcore fans, but then the WWE Champion is a heel after all.