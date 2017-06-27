WWE News: WWE Superstars wish fans "Eid Mubarak"

WWE wishes fans "Eid Mubarak".

Eid Mubarak to one and all!

What’s the story?

WWE Superstars Mojo Rawley, Jeet Rama, Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn, Kishan Raftar, Samir Singh, Sunil Singh, Big E and Kofi Kingston wished fans “Eid Mubarak” in a special video posted by WWE.

Fans can watch the video below:

Seeing the @WWE wishing fans an #EidMubarak is so incredibly cool & not something I ever imagined seeing as a kid. Proud to see this! pic.twitter.com/tNYDCPI6GD — Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) June 26, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

The WWE has been pretty vocal about its global expansion agenda as of late, with several inroads being made by the company in the Indian Sub-continent and the Middle-East. Besides, the WWE recently held its Tryouts in Dubai- one of the world’s richest Muslim nations- with several stars of Islamic heritage participating in said tryouts.

The heart of the matter

The WWE is apparently moving forward, full-throttle on the road to world domination, and has taken to the internet to appease its Islamic fanbase- a move that has reportedly garnered WWE several positive reactions from fans online.

Here’s what Kofi Kingston had to say,

“Eid Mubarak to all the members of the WWE Universe”.

Similarly, Jeet Rama also took the time out to wish his fans.

“Wish you all a very happy and peaceful Eid.”

What’s next?

The WWE is presently gearing up towards one of its most controversial pay-per-views to date i.e. Great Balls of Fire that goes down at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on July 9th.

There’s no word on whether the WWE will prominently feature an Eid celebration on either of its main shows (RAW and SmackDown) this week.

Author’s take

The WWE really seems to be going all-out in its global expansion scheme. Regardless of the fact that this may come across as merely another marketing strategy by WWE, it truly is heartwarming to see the WWE send out such a positive message of festive greetings to its Islamic fanbase.

