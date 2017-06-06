WWE News: WWE teases a new feud for Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose and Elias Samson seem to have some new-found animosity for each other.

by Prityush Haldar News 06 Jun 2017, 11:02 IST

Dean Ambrose’s scheduled match with Elias Samson went up in smoke on RAW

What’s the story?

WWE teased a new feud for Dean Ambrose by pitting him against Elias Samson this week on RAW. The Lunatic Fringe attacked Samson while he was singing for the fans in attendance at Wilkes-Barre, PA, and tossed him over the barricade into the crowd.

In case you didn’t know...

Dean Ambrose lost the Intercontinental Championship to The Miz at Extreme Rules this past week. He had the odds stacked aginst him, as the stipulation necessitated that Ambrose would lose the title if he was disqualified.

The Miz manipulated the situation brilliantly to come out as the victor in the opening encounter of the pay-per-view.

The heart of the matter

After the loss at Extreme Rules, Dean Ambrose was in no mood for Elias Samson's disrespectful singing. Ambrose jumped Samson midway during the latter's performance. The Lunatic Fringe then cut a promo on The Miz, demanding a rematch for the Intercontinental Championship.

The Miz was safely positioned in the backstage area and announced that there would be no rematch but he told Ambrose that he would kick off his title reign with a celebration. With Ambrose distracted, Elias Samson ambushed him from the back and laid him out with a swinging neck breaker.

Later, in a backstage segment, Kurt Angle told Ambrose to take the night off. Ambrose adhered to Angle's advice but returned again to ruin The Miz's celebration.

What’s next?

It will be interesting to see how the mid-card picture on RAW unfolds in the weeks leading up to WWE Great Balls of Fire. Ambrose has already faced Samson once in the ring on RAW, emerging as the loser via disqualification.

There is a possibility that the Drifter will get dragged into the long-standing feud between Dean Ambrose and the Miz.

Author's Take

The Ambrose vs. The Miz rivalry has gone on for far too long and it has a sense of staleness to it. The two have been feuding on and off since January and carried over their feud to RAW after the superstar shakeup.

Both men need separate programs to revitalise their gimmicks. A feud with an upcoming heel such as Elias Samson could help Dean Ambrose regain that edge in his character. Perhaps a triple threat for the Intercontinental Championship with The Miz, Ambrose, and Samson would be a good idea as well.