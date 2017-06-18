WWE News: WWE teases The Undertaker's return with new photo

WWE have teased a return of The Deadman, who retired from WWE after WrestleMania.

by nishant.jayaram News 18 Jun 2017, 22:51 IST

The Undertaker ‘retired’ after his match WrestleMania

What’s the story?

WWE have given a vague hint about the return of The Undertaker’s return to the promotion after posting a photo of The Dead Man’s hat and overcoat, in a post on their Facebook page.

In case you didn’t know...

The Undertaker made his last appearance at WrestleMania 33 earlier this year when he lost against Roman Reigns. As a sign of his retirement from the WWE, he left his coat and hat in the middle of the ring which prompted many fans in the WWE Universe to believe that the bout against Reigns was his final chapter in his storied career.

The heart of the matter

In their official Facebook account, WWE teased fans about a return of The Undertaker, with the caption “You can’t kill a dead man” and the hashtag ‘#BLN1’ ‘#ThisMonday’.

The hashtag ‘BLN1’ is rumoured to stand for ‘Be Like No One’, but it is unsure what this exactly means. Some fans are speculating that this does not signal the return of The Undertaker to the wrestling ring, but is promotional build-up to the next edition of the WWE 2K game, WWE 2K18, which will most likely feature The Undertaker, among a host of other stars.

There were rumours about The Undertaker’s return and that he hasn’t retired from WWE or professional wrestling. But, at the moment, neither the WWE or The Undertaker have confirmed if The Phenom will put fear into his opponents in the wrestling ring once more.

What’s next?

The WWE 2K18 game is set to release sometime in October of 2017 and will have two versions this year – one for PC, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, and PS4 and another for Nintendo Switch. It’s been rumoured that Seth Rollins could be the cover star for the latest edition of the popular game.

Author’s take

Like most WWE fans, the return of The Undertaker to the wrestling ring will be an exciting prospect. But, it looks highly unlikely that he will make a return so soon after ‘retiring’. Till then, we’ll have to do with re-watching old footage of The Deadman from years gone by.