WWE News: WWE to bring Bad Blood back as a RAW-exclusive PPV

WWE to use Bad Blood for the first time since 2004.

Kane made his debut at Bad Blood ‘97 during The Undertaker’s match against Shawn Michaels

What's the story?

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, WWE announced that it will bring back Bad Blood as an RAW-exclusive PPV. The announcement was made after the latest episode of SmackDown and before the taping of 205 Live. The event will take place on 9th July.

In case you didn't know...

Bad Blood, originally known as Badd Blood: In Your House, was a RAW exclusive PPV held in 1997, 2003, and 2004. The PPV is known for introducing the Hell in a Cell match, which served as the main event for all the three years the PPV took place.

Bad Blood '97 featured the first-ever Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. The event also saw the debut of The Undertaker’s half-brother, Kane.

The heart of the matter

With the recent revival of fan-favourite PPVs such as Clash of Champions, Backlash, and No Mercy, WWE's decision to bring back Bad Blood may be due to the nostalgia factor, the PPV may share with older fans. Another reason for its revival may be that WWE needs more brand exclusive PPVs.

What's next?

According to Johnson’s report, Bad Blood 2017 has been scheduled to take place on 7/9 at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut; the same venue, which hosted WrestleMania 11 and No Way Out 2000, in which Cactus Jack was forced to retire after losing to Triple H in a Hell in a Cell match for the WWF Championship.

Author's take

It would be great to see the revival of this fan-favourite PPV and we hope it remains as riveting as it used to be.

