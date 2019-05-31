×
WWE News: WWE to punish Brock Lesnar for his disrespectful actions on Monday Night Raw 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
288   //    31 May 2019, 01:45 IST

Brock Lesnar disrespected the company on Monday Night Raw
Brock Lesnar disrespected the company on Monday Night Raw

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar is Mr. Money in the Bank for 2019, but Monday Night on Raw when he appeared with the briefcase fashioned into a boombox, he was seen to be disrespecting the case itself and what it stands for.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar appeared on Raw and debuted his new Brock Party gimmick where he had added speakers to the Money in the Bank contract and acted as though it was now playing music. He also assured the WWE Universe that he would announce who he was going to cash in his contract on and when, after already annoying both Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston to the point where both men were up for a fight.

Of course, Lesnar didn't choose an opponent and instead found out that he has a year to cash in which now means that he could take hiatus from the company and not return until he is ready to cash in.

The heart of the matter

Even though the WWE Universe were slightly amused by Brock Lesnar and his attempt at dancing on Monday Night, it appears that Stephanie McMahon, who is the Commissioner of Raw and a number of WWE officials found his actions to be disrespectful to Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston and the WWE as a whole.

WWE recently shared a video on their official Twitter account where McMahon revealed that both Heyman and Lesnar will face punishment for their disrespectful actions on Raw.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar is expected to be part of WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia next Friday but The Beast doesn't yet have a match and both main Championship holders already have a match, so it will be interesting to see where they slot in.

What punishment will Brock Lesnar be given? Have your say in the comments section below...

Tags:
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar Paul Heyman
