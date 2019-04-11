×
WWE News: WWE Writer responds to reports that he was fired by Vince McMahon at the Hall of Fame

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
677   //    11 Apr 2019, 20:18 IST

Bret Hart's Hall of Fame speech was reportedly the cause of all of Robert Evans problems.
Bret Hart's Hall of Fame speech was reportedly the cause of all of Robert Evans problems.

What's the story?

It was reported earlier today that Robert Evans was fired from WWE at the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday night after he allowed Bret Hart to mention Vince McMahon's name as part of the show, but this may not be the case.

In case you didn't know...

WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac revealed on his podcast that Vince McMahon actually fired a WWE writer in the Gorilla Position at The WWE Hall of Fame on Saturday night because Bret Hart told a story about Vince McMahon and he doesn't like his name to be mentioned as part of the show.

It's interesting that DX then came out and made fun of that story and talked about how Vince hates to be praised, but none of the stars involved in the induction were punished.

The heart of the matter

It did seem like a harsh punishment for allowing Bret Hart to tell the story that he wanted at the Hall of Fame, but it appears that the writer in question, Robert Evans has taken to social media to ensure that the WWE Universe is aware that he wasn't fired from his position as a writer, he actually quit.

Evans seemingly doesn't want to get into the reasoning for his decision, but decided it was time to set the record straight.

What's next?

Road Dogg walked away from SmackDown Live earlier today after a seemingly stressful week for WWE as the company pushed forward WrestleMania 35. It'll be interesting to see if any other employees make the same decision in the coming days.

Do you think Vince McMahon could have fired an employee for something like this? Have your say in the comments section below...

