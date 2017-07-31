WWE News: X-Pac claims Shane McMahon is preparing for a match against top superstar

Dream match in the pipeline?

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar Sean Waltman, better known as X-Pac to the masses, was interviewed on Wrestlezone Daily and as expected, he shared some really interesting details about the current trends in the WWE.

When asked about the rumoured Shane McMahon-Kevin Owens match for SummerSlam, Pac claimed he was convinced Shane O'Mac was gearing up for a match after he saw him a couple of weeks back.

In case you didn't know...

The internet and dirt sheets have been buzzing about the Shane McMahon-KO match after the two had a heated interaction on last week's episode of SmackDown Live.

With SummerSlam being a PPV worthy of all the star power and KO seemingly without an opponent - that is if his encounter with AJ Styles next week for the US title should be his last, a first time ever match between the two is a tantalizing prospect.

Both are loved by the fans and both can put on an entertaining match, so why not eh?

The heart of the matter

X-Pac believes that Shane looks to be training and in shape for an in-ring return. He likened it to how he looked prior to his WrestleMania 33 match against AJ Styles.

He further added that a bout between KO and the SmackDown GM would be a really good idea.

About two weeks ago when I saw Shane on TV I said, “He’s getting ready for a match. I could tell by looking at him. He’s back in the kind of similar shape he was in at WrestleMania.

If they have a match it’ll be a good match. They’ll make sure nothing is left to chance with it

What's next?

WWE's second biggest PPV of the calendar, SummerSlam is scheduled to take place on August 20th in Brooklyn, New York.

The show will be main evented by the Fatal 4-way match for the Universal Championship between Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe. Apart from that, the matches confirmed as of now include the RAW Women's Championship match between Alexa Bliss and Bayley and the SD Women's title match between Naomi and Natalya.

A Rollins-Ambrose reunion match against the RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro has also been pretty much confirmed.

Author's take

In my honest opinion, the projected SummerSlam card looks really stacked this year and adding another big dream match in Shane McMahon vs. KO would be unnecessary.

But hey, it's the biggest party of the summer, so why not go all out?! The match itself should be great as McMahon can still hold his own in the squared circle, as was evident by his show-stealing performance at WrestleMania 33.

Do you believe what X-Pac has to say? Would you like to see these two square off at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below.