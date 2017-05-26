WWE News: X-Pac cleared of all charges related to his recent arrest

Waltman has been cleared of all charges.

Waltman was arrested earlier this month for allegedly travelling with drugs

What’s the story?

Sam Roberts of the SiriusXM has reported that Sean Waltman has come out clean of his recent legal issues. Waltman was reluctant on his stance on the situation and was confident that he was innocent even after his arrest.

In case you didn’t know...

Sean Waltman is a well-known professional wrestler and is a member of the infamous group, “The Kliq”. He has been one of the prominent figures of the glorious Attitude Era, having won multiple championships during his tenure in the company.

Waltman was arrested at an airport for allegedly travelling with marijuana and Crystal Methamphetamine earlier this month. However, Waltman claimed that he was innocent and ready to testify in the court.

Waltman recently claimed on a recent podcast that the police mistook a bottle of yeast infection pills for crystal meth. He also claimed that he had a medical marijuana card. Waltman also took a polygraph test and passed it last week.

The heart of the matter

Sam Roberts took to Twitter to report that Waltman’s drug arrest case was rejected by the District Attorney and that he was cleared of all charges. Here’s the tweet:

Just heard the DA rejected @TheRealXPac's drug arrest case we talked about on the podcast. It's over & he's cleared. Not surprised! Congrats — Sam Roberts (@notsam) May 26, 2017

What’s next?

Waltman is yet to comment on this situation. He is most likely to announce the good news on his podcast. Waltman was scheduled to appear at a wrestling event prior to his arrest. The match was built up to be the final match of his career.

It will be interesting to see when and where Waltman decides to wrestle his final match. It will probably happen sooner rather than later.

Author’s take

X-Pac has been one of the most beloved Superstars of all time. However, the poor guy has made some terrible life decisions in the past. But the former Hardcore champion has recently claimed that he is done with hard drugs and only uses marijuana for medical purposes. His dedication to becoming a better person is truly remarkable.

I am glad that the entire ordeal was a mere misunderstanding and didn't harm X-Pac's reputation in any major way.

