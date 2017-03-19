WWE News: X-Pac explains why it's hard to be a heel

The former X-Pac spoke about the negative energy that comes with playing a bad guy.

20000 people yelling ‘you suck’ brings Sean Waltman down

What's the story?

Sean Waltman, better known to WWE fans as X-Pac, who has played both babyface and heel during his long and illustrious career, explained why it’s tough to be the latter. Appearing on ‘The Tomorrow Show with Kevin Undergaro’, Waltman spoke his heart out and explained why playing a bad guy brings in a lot of negative energy and affects him adversely.

In case you didn’t know...

Sean Waltman began his career in the WWE as a babyface, first gaining popularity in his legendary feud against Razor Ramon, with the 1-2-3 Kid gimmick. Soon enough, he would turn heel and gain the most notoriety as a heel as a member of the nWo stable in WCW.

At this point, he adopted the Syxx gimmick, considering 1, 2 and 3 add up to six, and he was also the sixth member of the stable. Returning to WWE, he would join D-Generation X and embark on a career adopting his most popular gimmick X-Pac, where he would play both babyface and heel over many years.

Waltman also famously played a heel when the nWo would reform in the WWE turning on Hulk Hogan.

The heart of the matter

In Waltman’s words, here's why it’s difficult to be a heel these days:

“I’m going to tell you the only danger for me was all that negative energy that comes at you when you’re a heel from the people. Yes, it gets to you. When you’re somebody like me it gets to you…when you have like 20,000 people all telling me ‘ you suck’, you know…and even when you’re leaving the building and the fu**ing show’s over Kev, and you got your kids with you and they’re going you fu**ing piece of sh**, fu**ing this you know calling you everything in front of your kids. And people can say oh words ah they’re just words, fu***ing words are more powerful than the sword sometimes. I don’t care what anyone says.”

What’s next?

Waltman has struggled with substance abuse in the past and had a torrid life after wrestling. At present, he seems to have brought his life back on track and currently hosts a regular podcast where he features many friends from his days as a professional wrestler.

Author’s take

Waltman has always been known to be a sensitive person and therefore playing a heel affects him so strongly. Others like Stephanie McMahon and Eric Bischoff have maintained how much they revel in the role of the baddie. To each his own, we suppose!

