WWE News: X-Pac names Kane and two other legends as potential Hall of Famers for the class of 2020

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 Dec 2019, 14:28 IST SHARE

X-Pac

Social media has been buzzing since the announcement of nWo and Batista entering the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020. The official WWE on Fox Twitter handle added to it by asking the fans to comment on other potential legends who might end up getting inducted to the Hall of Fame next year.

X-Pac commented on the post by posting pictures of Kane, William Regal, and Christian, indicating that the WWE Hall of Famer wants to see the three join him in the elite list.

WWE Hall of Fame 2020

Kane, a former WWE Champion and the current Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, enjoyed a storied career in the promotion. The feud with his on-screen half-brother, The Undertaker, alone makes him worthy of a Hall of Fame induction. On the other hand, William Regal is someone who has been a constant in WWE since the late 90s. The former King of the Ring is now working as the General Manager of NXT and scouting potential Superstars for the company.

Christian is arguably one of the most underrated WWE Superstars of all time. He always put up entertaining matches during his WWE tenure and has a connection the fans(or, 'peeps') like no one else. Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and host of WWE Backstage, Renee Young, also named Captain Charisma as a potential Hall of Famer for the class of 2020.

Will X-Pac's list of legends end up being in the Hall of Fame next year? We may get the answer in the coming weeks.