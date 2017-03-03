WWE News: X-Pac reveals backstage reaction to Rock calling Punk on Raw

The incident took place in the ring following the conclusion of Monday Night Raw in Los Angeles a few weeks ago.

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar Sean Waltman aka X-Pac has revealed what was said behind the scenes in the immediate aftermath of The Rock's phone call to CM Punk, in an interview with Bushwhacker Luke on X-Pac 12360. The incident took place in the ring following the conclusion of Monday Night Raw in Los Angeles a few weeks ago.

In case you didn't know...

X-Pac has been slowly getting more and more involved with the WWE over the last few years following years of not really being a part of the company. He's been present on-screen a few times including during the Raw 1000 DX celebration, and many fans believe that he'll be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame within the next few years.

The heart of the matter

During an interview with Bushwhacker Luke on X-Pac 12360, Waltman revealed what happened backstage that night.

"Obviously there was controversy over The Rock calling CM Punk. I was up in the gorilla position when all that was going down... I'm not going to say who was on the headset saying, cut his mic, cut his mic. Doesn't he realize we're in a lawsuit with this guy? But nobody was really, like mad mad. But it was just like, come on. It was one of those things."

What's next?

We'll likely hear more and more details come out over the next few weeks and months regarding this incident. However, it likely won't affect The Rock's stance in the company. Given his mainstream appeal, he's pretty bulletproof at this point, and a quick telling off from Vince will likely be all the punishment required.

Sportskeeda's take

To us, it was amusing to see Rock give Punk a call, mainly because we didn't really see it coming. However, given that there is a lawsuit currently ongoing between the two parties it makes a lot of sense as to why the WWE would be so frustrated by the move.

When it comes to X-Pac, we aren't too wild on the idea of him getting a position backstage just because he was a part of the Kliq. Then again, that's never stopped the WWE before.

