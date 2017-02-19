WWE News: X-Pac reveals the idea behind Goldberg's ring name

X-Pac sheds light the story that led to Goldberg's using his real name for wrestling

by Prityush Haldar News 19 Feb 2017, 11:55 IST

Sean mentioned that Goldberg was hesitant of using his own name inside the ring

What’s the story?

Former WWE superstar Sean Waltman appeared on the Tomorrow Show this past week. He spoke on a number of issues such as Nicole Bass’ career, Goldberg’s name, and Kendall Jenner wearing an nWo shirt.

Waltman said that Goldberg wasn’t sure of his ring name going into WCW Nitro. He pointed out that the management finally decided to go on with his real name and it created ripples in the wrestling industry.

In case you didn’t know...

Sean Waltman is perhaps one of the better-known superstars of the Attitude Era. He competed as 1-2-3 Kid in the WWE before joining DX as X-Pac. He also had substantial stints with WCW and TNA. Sean was a prominent member of the Kliq that included the likes of Shawn Michaels, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Triple H.

The heart of the matter

The show started with paying homage to Nicole Bass. Sean said that she was one of the most talented individuals he had met. Sean also revealed that Nicole might have been a victim of bullying in her early days at WWE.

The topic then shifted to Goldberg’s wild run with the WWE. Waltman revealed that when Goldberg was starting out with WCW, he looked to him and Scott Hall. There were speculations of Goldberg going in as The Hybrid. Sean mentioned that they advised Goldberg to use his real name and make it work. Sean pointed out that Goldberg did just that and turned out to become one of the biggest draws in wrestling.

What’s next?

Goldberg will compete for championship gold in a couple of weeks when he takes on Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship at Fastlane. Goldberg also has a match against Brock Lesnar slated for WrestleMania 33.

Sportskeeda's Take

Goldberg is one of the most dominant wrestlers of all time. Chants of “Goldberg” fill the arena when Goldberg is inside the ring of making his entrance. The fact that he was starting out as The Hybrid is a strange one to digest. Like Sean said, Goldberg made the name and gimmick cool.