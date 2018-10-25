WWE News: X-Pac Reveals Who He Sees As The Universal Champion After Roman Reigns

X-Pac was greatly moved by Roman Reigns' unfortunate announcement

What's the story?

The world reacted with shock when Roman Reigns announced that he had to relinquish the Universal Championship because of his battle with leukaemia. Even his colleagues in the wrestling business were devastated when they heard the news, because it came out of the blue.

However, the show must go on, and X-Pac revealed who he sees as the next Universal Champion, after Reigns on the 1,2,360 Podcast. Not surprisingly, he thinks it could be Braun Strowman.

In case you didn't know...

RAW began with Roman Reigns coming out in street clothes and making an announcement that would shock the whole world. He peeled back the layers and admitted that his name was Joe and he has been battling leukaemia.

The entire wrestling world showed their support to the man with messages on social media. Even his colleagues expressed their solidarity for a man who was an absolute pillar of strength backstage. Because Reigns could not fulfill his Championship duties, he announced he would be relinquishing the Universal Championship, going forward.

The heart of the matter

According to X-Pac, WWE always has a plan B in place because anything could happen at any point in time, leading to the current narrative changing drastically. He believes that Strowman may be the next Universal Champion:

WWE can always pivot at any point because, I mean, that's kind of how they operate now. There is always a chance that somebody is going to go down with an injury, or an illness. Not so much like some kind of a scandal or like an Enzo type of thing. But there is that outlying possibility of silly sh-t happening too, but mainly injuries and things like that. So, you are always going to have to have a Plan B. And I see a big -- Plan B in Braun Strowman and I think [WWE] will go with him... I can see him in that spot.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman will compete for the Universal Championship at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view. Drew McIntyre has been a constant thorn in Braun Strowman's side. Will he play a factor at the upcoming pay-per-view event?

Do you think Strowman is ready to be the next Universal Champion? Let us know in the comments.