WWE News: X-Pac talks about Val Venis almost being part of DX and praises Bullet Club

Sean Waltman aka X-Pac spoke about Val Venis almost being a part of DX, besides heaping loads of praises on Bullet Club.

X-Pac recalled old times whilst simultaneously giving his take on the future in a recent interview.

What’s the story?

X-Pac aka Sean Waltman recently spoke to SportsIllustrated about Val Venis almost joining D-Generation X. The 44-year old also gave his take on what many consider the hottest professional wrestling stable in the sport today- Bullet Club.

In case you didn’t know...

Apparently, former WWE writer Vince Russo wanted to add Val Venis to the DX stable, an idea that D-Generation X helmed by Triple H and Shawn Michaels refused.

The heart of the matter

X-Pac reminisced about the days gone by, recollecting the time when Val Venis- widely regarded as one of the most controversial characters in the sport’s history- was almost a member of the famed DX group. Here’s what he said regarding the same:

“(Vince) Russo wanted to put Val Venis in DX, but we said no. We stuck to our guns because he wasn’t right for DX. So, for Bullet Club, if New Japan or Ring of Honor wants Bullet Club to do something they don’t want to do, Bullet Club needs to remember this is their creation and their baby. Stick to your guns. If you feel like someone is not right, then don’t let it be done.”

Furthermore, X-Pac had words of high praise for Bullet Club, stating:

“You hear the word ‘fake’ thrown around wrestling, but it doesn’t get more real when you hear the sound of 20,000 people coming unglued. So when you click together in the ring, that is the beginning of true chemistry. Even though they are adding on in numbers, they have remained fairly discriminatory in who they add.”

Besides, X-Pac asserted his appreciation for the work of new Bullet Club member Marty Scurll, alluding to the fact that the dynamic pro-wrestling faction does know how to pick the right fit for their group.

What’s next?

X-Pac aka Sean Waltman was recently arrested with methamphetamine and marijuana at the Los Angeles International Airport, following which he was released on bail. He still occasionally competes on the indie circuit.

Author’s take

X-Pac has been through some tough times lately, but the man ought to be given credit for always speaking his mind. Although I feel Val Venis would’ve been a perfect fit for DX, Triple H and HBK would obviously know better than me.

Besides, his take on Bullet Club is spot-on, in the sense that they do have the perfect touch- Midas touch, dare I say- with regards to the selection of potential new members in the exclusive club of brilliant performers.

