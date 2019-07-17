WWE News: Xavier Woods teases title match against current Champion

Xavier Woods

What's the story?

The New Day appears to be dead set on earning all of the gold WWE has to offer, as the group collectively holds the Smackdown Live Tag Team Titles and the WWE Title. It was recently revealed on WWE.com that in addition to being the WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston is also considered a Tag Team Champion alongside The New Day, making Kingston a dual titleholder.

Xavier Woods issued a Tweet earlier today teasing The New Day has its sights set on earning more gold in WWE, with Woods eyeing a singles title of his own.

In case you don't know...

The New Day became six-time WWE Tag Team Champions this past Sunday night when the team, consisting of Xavier Woods and Big E, defeated Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan and Heavy Machinery in a Triple Threat Tag Team Title match at Extreme Rules.

Kofi Kingston was able to defend his WWE Title in a one-on-one match against Samoa Joe, meaning it was a good night for The New Day at Extreme Rules this year, as they now turn their attention to WWE SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

In a new Tweet issued on Tuesday, Xavier Woods posted a photo of new Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, indicating Woods has his sights set on IC Title gold.

🤔 pic.twitter.com/ikNfOf0MBf — Austin Creed sees with his mind (@XavierWoodsPhD) July 16, 2019

Nakamura defeated Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Title at WWE Extreme Rules this past Sunday night during the event's Kickoff show and warned the WWE Universe not to forget about the former Royal Rumble winner who headlined WrestleMania against AJ Styles.

What's next?

With reports indicating that Finn Balor is likely set to face Bray Wyatt at WWE SummerSlam this year before taking some time off WWE TV, it looks like Shinsuke Nakamura will be looking for new challengers to his newly won IC Title. Should Xavier Woods capture the gold, perhaps The New Day would next turn their attention to The Club?

