WWE News: Young Bucks hint at rejecting WWE offer in parody video

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
677   //    18 Dec 2018, 00:11 IST

"The Young Bucks" - Matt and Nick Jackson.

What's the news

The Young Bucks, along with the rest of The Elite, has been making the news lately following their departure from Ring of Honor wrestling after Final Battle, on December 14th. A lot of speculation has been going around as to what moves the group would be making next.

Having said that, Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks took to YouTube to shed some light on an offer made by the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

The vast majority of "The Elite" faction, which includes Cody and Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Adam "Hangman" Page have left Ring of Honor wrestling following their last matches at Final Battle. Marty Scrull is still under contract to Ring of Honor, while Kenny Omega is still under contract with NJPW and is unlikely to be making any moves at this time.

The heart of the matter

In the latest video produced by The Elite for their "Being the Elite" YouTube series, The Young Bucks have some fun in mocking a contract offer made to them from WWE on their last day in Ring of Honor just hours before the Final Battle pay-per-view, along with other WWE related references.

What's next?

With the impending announcement coming soon by Cody Rhodes in January, it is very likely we will be seeing the core members of The Elite forming their own wrestling promotion: "All Elite Wrestling" (AEW). One-off appearances with ROH and NJPW is certainly in the realm of possibilities, but it seems like this will be the next major move for Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Adam "Hangman" Page.

As always, continue to follow Sportskeeda for all your latest wrestling news and results!

