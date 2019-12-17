WWE News: Zack Ryder looks back at the formation of The Edgeheads, thanks Edge

Zack Ryder(left) and Curt Hawkins(right) with Edge (center) during their time as The Edgeheads

WWE RAW Superstar Zack Ryder recently posted a throwback picture of himself with Curt Hawkins and WWE Hall of Famer Edge on his Instagram account to commemorate the formation of The Edgeheads.

The Long Island Iced-Z wrote that on this day 12 years ago, he and Hawkins officially became Edgeheads and helped Edge to win the World Heavyweight Championship. He expressed his gratitude to The Rated-R Superstar and wrote that he loves him.

If you go through the comments section of the post, you can see that Curt Hawkins and Edge had a hilarious exchange regarding Ryder.

The formation of The Edgeheads

Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins initially made their debut for WWE in ECW in 2007 and were then known as Brian & Brett Major, The Major Brothers. That same year, they were renamed to their current ring-names and aligned themselves with Edge.

Their gimmick was that of two Edge worshipping Superstars and they emulated Edge's hairstyle and attire and even some of his moves. They were known as The Edgeheads and The Rated-R Entourage.

The team then split and both Ryder and Hawkins went their separate ways with Ryder winning the United States Championship and the Intercontinental Championship later in his career. They then reunited and won the RAW tag team titles at WrestleMania 35 for the first time in years when they last won the WWE tag team titles in 2008.

Edge retired as a wrestler in 2011 owing to a serious neck injury and was inducted to the Hall of Fame the next year while Ryder and Hawkins still perform for WWE on the Red brand.