WWE News: Zelina Vega warns Andrade not to mix up professional and personal life

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 Dec 2019, 15:55 IST SHARE

Zelina Vega and Andrade

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW featured a match between Andrade and Humberto Carrillo after El Idolo confronted the newcomer a few moments ago in a backstage interview. Carrillo pulled off an upset by handing Andrade his first loss in almost a month and a half.

During the match, Andrade accidentally knocked off his manager Zelina Vega who was perched on the ring apron and Carrillo took advantage of the situation and pinned the former NXT Champion for the three-count. This irritated Andrade and he took out his frustration by blaming his loss on Zelina.

By the looks of it, there seems to be a crack between the manager-client relationship between Vega and Andrade. One user on Twitter posted a GIF file of 10-time Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, who is the real-life girlfriend of Andrade and asked both Andrade and Zelina Vega if she could be considered as the new manager of El Idolo.

Andrade replied with a nervous emoji and Zelina Vega responded by posting a GIF file in which it can be seen she is slapping Andrade outside the Full Sail Arena during their time at WWE NXT before she became her manager. She also warned Andrade not to mix up his professional life with his personal life and added that these are the moments that make her want to "smack some sense" back into him.

Yeah, brilliant idea.. mix business and pleasure 🙄🙄 These are the moments I want to smack some sense back into you. Don’t play. pic.twitter.com/8GgI2Z2OHS — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) December 10, 2019

During his early days at the Black and Gold brand, Andrade's character was that of a frivolous party-goer and his lack of focus made him lose a series of matches. It was only after Vega became her business associate that the third-generation luchador became the ruthless and dominant Superstar that he is now.