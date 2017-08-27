WWE News: Former WWE and TNA star enters Politics

Matt Morgan announces his candidacy for Longwood City Commissioner, District 4.

by Anirban Banerjee News 27 Aug 2017, 17:31 IST

Matt Morgan will enter politics

What's the story?

Another former WWE and TNA wrestler is now entering politics. This time it is Matt Morgan who announced his campaign for the Longwood City Commissioner, District 4, according to WrestlingInc who received the press release.

In case you didn't know...

In the recent past, Booker T, Kane and Rhyno have all tried their luck in politics, in an attempt to emulate the success of Jesse Ventura. Matt Morgan is only the most recent former WWE star to venture into politics and unlike the others has a better chance of winning the election than getting into the WWE Hall of fame.

The heart of the matter

In his press release, Morgan said that he was committed to building on Longwood's rich history. He also talked about his autistic son, saying that he wanted to make a city that his son could be proud of.

"I want to do everything possible to make this city a place my three-year-old autistic son can take pride in. I hope that one day he decides to raise his family here as well. I decided it's time to start doing. It's time to be the voice for the voiceless here in the city of Longwood."

What's Next?

Matt Morgan said that he had requested his release from GFW on 25th of July. With this announcement, it means that he will be focusing on the campaign

City elections are usually held on the first Monday of November each year, which means he is in for a tough campaign over the next few months.

Author's take

It is curious to note that Morgan has opted to run for office. As one of the less popular professional wrestling, it will be interesting to see how he fares in the coming elections.

