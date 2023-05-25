WWE Night Of Champions vs AEW Double Or Nothing vs NXT Battleground: What will be THE show of the weekend?

The final weekend of May 2023 looks extremely stacked for fans of WWE, AEW, or both. The weekend will kick off with the Night of Champions press conference, AEW Rampage, and SmackDown on Friday the 26th. The action kicks into high gear as Night of Champions goes live on the 27th from Jeddah. Sunday the 28th will cap off the experience as fans are treated to NXT Battleground and AEW Double Or Nothing.

From Roman Reigns to Carmelo Hayes to MJF, it will be a 3-day celebration of world-class pro wrestling and sports entertainment. Whether you prefer your wrestling storyline-focused, athletic, hard-hitting, or some mixture of these styles, there's sure to be something for you. Who will put on THE show of the weekend, though?

Will it be Triple H's ensemble of larger-than-life stars or Tony Khan's renegade band of misfits? Or Shawn Michaels' army of young and hungry up-and-comers?

Let's make a case for each of the NXT, WWE main roster, and AEW events to steal the show and rule the weekend

#3: WWE NXT Battleground has all the tools to be the sleeper hit of the weekend

NXT Battleground will air from Lowell, Massachusetts, this Sunday, and the card looks really strong. First off, it will be headlined by a women's title match and a Stand And Deliver rematch between its two biggest stars, Bron Breakker, and Carmelo Hayes.

The North American title will also be defended in a triple-threat match, and Ilja Dragunov will further his war with Dijak in arguably the blood feud of the weekend. The rainbow brand has a history of over-performing on weekends like this, dating back to the Black-and-Gold Takeovers. If the entire roster brings their A-Game, they could outdo their two more illustrious counterparts.

#2: AEW Double Or Nothing will conclude almost three months of storytelling, something neither WWE show can match

AEW Double or Nothing will, at least going by the number of matches on the card, be the biggest show of the weekend. With nine bouts set to pay off a storytelling cycle that began after Revolution in March, it immediately has more story behind it than both the WWE events set to take place. Very few expect MJF to be dethroned in the main event, but the Four Pillars match should be an incredible match.

Elsewhere, matches like the Blackjack Battle Royal, Anarchy In The Arena, and Jericho vs Cole are set to dazzle the 20,000-strong Nevada crowd. Double Or Nothing could be the best in-ring product of the weekend, but the relative predictability of the main event could see it pipped to the top spot.

#1: WWE Night Of Champions 2023 has the most momentum going into the weekend

WWE Night Of Champions 2023 may have only had three weeks of build-up, but it arguably has the most momentum going into the weekend. Firstly, it has the most title matches of the three shows (five), with the other two brimming with all-time great talent. Secondly, like Battleground, it guarantees a new top champion (World Heavyweight) but on a much grander scale.

Not only will it have the most star power and the biggest crowd, but it will also involve arguably the most popular (Bloodline) and heated (Lesnar/Rhodes) storylines in the business today. The fact that it will be preceded by a press conference also lends it a tad more big-fight feel than the other two shows. Night Of Champions is far from guaranteed to be the show of the weekend, but it has a headstart going in.

