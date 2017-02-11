NJPW New Beginning In Osaka: Pre-view, results, start time and live commentary

5 titles are on the line in Osaka.

The show will be main-evented by Tetsuya Naito and Michael Elgin

NJPW are back with New Beginning In Osaka. We have a stacked card with 5 titles on the line.

Card:

Kawato vs. TAKA Michinoku

Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima & Henare vs. KUSHIDA, Yoshitatsu & Tomoyuki Oka

Juice Robinson, Yuji Nagata, Jushin Liger & Tiger Mask IV vs. YOSHI-HASH, Hirooki Goto, & Gedo & Jado

Kazuchika Okada, Rocky Romero & Beretta vs. Minoru Suzuki, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Taichi

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Manabu Nakanishi & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. SANADA & EVIL & BUSHI (for the NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championsships)

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Will Ospreay (for the British Heavyweight Championship)

Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano vs. Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Takashi Iizuka (for the IWGP Tag Team Championships)

Hiromu Takahashi vs. Dragon Lee (for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship)

Tetsuya Naito vs. Michael Elgin (for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

Injury News:

David Finlay is still out of action with a shoulder injury.

Desperado is off the card due to an injury.

Lance Archer is out of the IWGP Tag Team title match due to a herniated disc

Also Read: Lance Archer out with herniated disc, May undergo surgery this weekend

LIVE COVERAGE WILL BEGIN AT 130PM IST - 5PM JST – 8AM GMT