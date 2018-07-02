WWE/NJPW News: Andrade "Cien" Almas pays tribute to Tetsuya Naito in Tokyo

El Idolo likes to keep himself Tranquilo!

What’s the story?

During WWE’s very recent tour of Tokyo, Japan, the SmackDown Live roster provided the WWE Universe with some amazing reunions and stunning moments and one of those astounding tributes were when SmackDown Live’s newest Superstar Andrade “Cien” Almas paid homage to New Japan Pro Wrestling Superstar Tetsuya Naito.

In case you didn’t know…

Andrade “Cien” Almas and Tetsuya Naito’s relationship goes way back during their days together in Mexico as part of CMLL when the two men initially formed the legendary Los Ingobernables faction.

Almas, then billed as La Sombra, was the founding member of Los Ingobernables alongside CMLL superstar Rush and following the addition of Naito in the group, ‘The Ungovernable’ subsequently made his return to Japan and formed an offshoot group called Los Ingobernables de Japon, which currently consists of Sanada, Evil, Bushi, and Hiromu Takahashi.

The heart of the matter

Ever since arriving on SmackDown Live as part of the 2018 WWE Superstar Shake-up, Andrade “Cien” Almas has been engaged in a heated rivalry with fellow Mexican star Sin Cara and the two men once again competed in another splendid match in Tokyo earlier in the week.

However, one of the focal points of Almas’ recent clash against Sin Cara is the fact the former decided to pay tribute to his former Los Ingobernables stablemate Tetsuya Naito, in his homeland of Japan, when he hit Sin Cara with Naito’s devastating finishing manoeuvre, The Destino.

You can watch a clip of Almas hitting Sin Cara with The Destino:

What’s next?

Andrade “Cien” Almas is currently competing on the blue brand of SmackDown Live and the former NXT Champion will definitely look to make a huge impact on the main roster within the next few months.

On the other hand, Tetsuya Naito has been at the top of his game in New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he is currently engaged in an intense feud with WWE veteran and new IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho.

