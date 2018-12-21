WWE/NJPW News: Bullet Club member teases a possible return of current WWE Superstars

Tama Tonga

Once you're a member of the Bullet Club it is likely that you're a big fond of teasing big announcements on social media. We've had The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes do it for months and another man who has also been teasing a major announcement is non-other than BC OG Tama Tonga.

Tama Tonga is one of the four Bullet Club originals alongside founder Prince Devitt (Finn Balor), Bad Luck Fale, and Karl Anderson. Tonga, who made his debut for NJPW in 2010, has become one of the fastest rising stars' in New Japan Pro Wrestling history over the past several years.

Tama's loyalty to the Bullet Club is unquestionable and the son of legendary Haku has also earned a lot of success in NJPW as well, mostly as a tag team wrestler. Currently, in his third reign as IWGP Tag Team Champion alongside his brother Tanga Loa, Tama is definitely someone who likes to keep himself wrapped in gold at all times.

In 2016, following the departure of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows from the BC, Tama and Tanga replaced The Good Brothers as Bullet Club's main heavyweight tag team.

Exactly one year ago to the day, Bullet Club OG Tama Tonga took it to his Twitter handle and seemingly confirmed that in September of 2019, BC OGs are all set for a grand reunion.

September 2019 the OG’s reunite. 🤘🏽 — 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) December 20, 2017

Fast forward to 20th December, 2018, Tama has now taken the entire Pro Wrestling world by storm thanks to yet another major tease announcement he made on Twitter. As per Tama's recent tweet, 'The Bad Boy' noted that the Pro Wrestling landscape is all set to change in 2019 and claimed that he will be doing so along with his fellow BC Good Brothers Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

2019 bout to change the landscape again...you boys ready to do this again @KarlAndersonWWE @LukeGallowsWWE ? — 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) December 20, 2018

Tama's tweet clearly asks The Good Brothers if they're ready to do this again or not; could this mean that Gallows and Anderson, whose WWE contracts are all set to expire next year, are headed back to NJPW and The Bullet Club?

Or could it be the other way round for Tama Tonga? Nevertheless, we should definitely keep an eye out for The BC OGs to head back to NJPW, considering there is a massive shift in powers in The Bullet Club with the likes Jay White, Jado, and Gedo joining the faction this year.

As aforementioned, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows' current contract with the WWE is set to expire in 2019. Will they be headed to back to NJPW and The Bullet Club? Only time will tell!

