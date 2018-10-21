WWE/NJPW News: Bullet Club member teases possibility of two dream WWE matches

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 264 // 21 Oct 2018, 01:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bucks heading to WWE?

What's the story?

Bullet Club Elite member and one half of The Young Bucks, Nick Jackson took to his official Twitter handle this morning and teased the possibility of two dream WWE matches.

In case you didn't know...

Having made their Professional Wrestling debut in 2004, The Young Bucks are arguably the hottest tag team in all of Professional Wrestling today and are considered to be one of the prominent and vital parts of both Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Matt and Nick Jackson are former three-time ROH World Tag Team Champions and have also dominated the NJPW Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Division, having won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Titles a record seven times.

The Bucks are currently also coming off their first IWGP Tag Title reign, having defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon at Dominion 6.9 before eventually dropping the title belts to The Guerrillas of Destiny at Fighting Spirit Unleashed.

The heart of the matter

Over the years, The Young Bucks have expressed their desire to share the ring with five-time WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos and in a recent tweet, Nick Jackson was asked to reveal which tag team from the past or present he and his brother Matt would like to face.

Bucks vs Uso’s or Elite vs New Day. https://t.co/HuITuL0D4B — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) October 19, 2018

As expected, Nick responded to the question claiming he would like to step into the ring with The Usos or would love to have a six-man tag team match between The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Bucks) and The New Day.

Eventually, New Day's Xavier Woods also responded to Nick Jackson with the following tweet:

What's next?

The Young Bucks' current contract with Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling is set to expire in early January and as of this writing, there has been a lot of talk about The Bullet Club Elite potentially jumping ship to the WWE next year.

Only time will tell what the future holds for The Bucks and the rest of The BC Elite.