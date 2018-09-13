WWE/NJPW News: Chris Jericho on what it is like to explore new challenges outside of the WWE

Chris Jericho recently shocked the entire world at All In

Current IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho was very recently a guest on SiriusXM's Busted Open and during the interview, Y2J discussed the possibilities of taking more bookings for several other notable promotions in the US, other than the WWE.

Jericho, who very recently also appeared at All In, claimed that he's been enjoying his time as a free agent and noted that for the first time in his career he has been in complete creative control.

Ever since becoming a free agent, six-time WWE World Champion Chris Jericho has been working regularly for top Japanese wrestling promotion New Japan Pro Wrestling, where Y2J is currently in possession of the IWGP Intercontinental Championship, having defeated Tetsuya Naito at Dominion 6.9.

Despite not having defended the IWGP Intercontinental Title since winning it a few months ago, Y2J has been seemingly enjoying life outside of the WWE and also recently made another huge surprising appearance at Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks' inaugural self-financed pay-per-view, All In.

Jericho, who earlier this year was at the center of a heated rivalry with current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, decided to dish out another sneak attack on The Best Bout Machine following his match against Penta El Zero at the Sears Center Arena.

According to Chris Jericho, he feels that there's apparently a whole strain of Pro Wrestling fans who are all excited about each and every single one of these options and as per Y2J's initial claims, he never actually had the thought of possibly working at All In on the 1st of September.

However, by this point in time, Jericho could very well take up a brand new interesting challenge or a match which is being presented to him outside of the WWE.

"There is a whole market now for hardcore wrestling fans. Maybe not even hardcore anymore. There's a whole strain of fans of wrestling that are excited about all of these other options. I mean I didn't think there was any chance of me doing All In, but at this point in time, sure there's a chance.

"I mean if there's a match that's presented to me that's interesting if I'm free, like like why not? Like I'm really kind of enjoying this free agency and realizing why do I have to just keep it in Japan? What if I do want to do more stuff in the States?"

Chris Jericho in Pentagon make-up at All In

Additionally, Jericho noted that in the WWE he usually has to follow all the rules and regulations which are being set by company Chairman Vince McMahon, but instead of doing so, Y2J is seemingly looking forward to exploring all sorts of new challenges outside of the WWE.

"In WWE when you work there, once again, you gotta go with whatever it is that he wants to go with," Jericho noted. "That's fine. When you work for Vince that's just the way it is, but it's fun to not work for Vince right now, and have some of these other ideas you can kind of explore."

"If there's a match that's presented to me that's interesting and if I'm free...why not? I'm really kind of enjoying this free agency." @IAmJericho talks to @davidlagreca1 & @bullyray5150 on if we could see him at the @ringofhonor & @njpwglobal #G1Supercard at @TheGarden pic.twitter.com/zII42X8p2W — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) September 12, 2018

Chris Jericho is currently in full preparation for his upcoming Cruise Ship event, however, given the fact that Jericho is currently in possession of the IWGP Intercontinental Championship, expect him to defend the title belt at some point in the near future.