WWE/NJPW News: Chris Jericho opens up on legendary career milestone

Chris Jericho (right) and his "List" have been one of the most popular acts in WWE and pro-wrestling over the past few years

What’s the story?

Chris Jericho has taken to social media so as to address a notable career milestone.

Jericho posted a photograph of himself from his WWE debut which took place 19 years ago. Besides, Y2J also provided a brief statement on the same.

In case you didn’t know…

Jericho has competed in the sport of professional wrestling since 1990.

Over the course of his long and storied career, Jericho has performed for several notable pro-wrestling organizations such as WCW, ECW, WWE, and NJPW to name a few.

Jericho has remained one of the WWE’s most consistent Superstars since joining the promotion in 1999 and is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

The heart of the matter

Jericho presently continues performing as a free agent on the indie professional wrestling circuit—whilst sporadically competing in the WWE as well.

It was on the August 9th, 1999 edition of RAW Is War which transpired in Chicago, Illinois, that Jericho made his WWE debut.

In the ensuing years, Jericho went on to achieve a considerable amount of success in the WWE—etching his name in the history books as one of the very best of all time.

Additionally, the vast majority of professional wrestling fans and experts have lauded Jericho—not only for his mat skills, but also for his promo work and poise in any and every storyline/angle.

On the 19th anniversary of his WWE debut, Jericho took to his official Instagram page so as to address the same. He posted a throwback photo of himself with the following caption—

“19 years ago TODAY I made my @wwe debut in Chicago! What’s your favorite #JerichoMoment?”

What’s next?

Chris Jericho is the reigning IWGP Intercontinental Champion and is expected to defend his title at an NJPW event in the days to come.

Sportskeeda congratulates Chris Jericho on his incredible career milestone, and sends good wishes to “The Man of 1,004 Holds”.

What are your thoughts on Chris Jericho’s incredible journey? Sound off in the comments!