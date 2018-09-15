WWE/NJPW News: Daniel Bryan makes a huge acclamation regarding Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and The Young Bucks

Daniel Bryan has some nice things to say about The Bullet Club

What's the story?

While recently promoting the newly released WWE 2K19 video game, former WWE World Champion Daniel Bryan had some high praises for current Bullet Club members Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and The Young Bucks.

In case you didn't know...

Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and The Young Bucks are currently a part of The Bullet Club Elite and are coming fresh-off their self-financed wrestling event, All In, which took place at the Sears Center on the 1st of September.

The inaugural All In show was quite arguably the greatest Independent Wrestling show to be ever conducted and featured several notable stars from Ring of Honor, CMLL, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Impact Wrestling as well.

During the show, All In originator Cody Rhodes won the legendary NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship by defeating Nick Aldis, whereas, Kenny Omega, on the other hand, was victorious over former Impact World Champion Pentagon Jr. in one of the three main events of the evening.

The heart of the matter

During the interview, WWE star Daniel Bryan noted that NJPW and ROH stars Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and The Young Bucks are like the brand new version of the legendary 4 Horsemen.

Bryan added that despite the all four men being different from each other, they're certainly able to compliment each other and have this certain buzz around them that eventually helped them in successfully creating their own event outside of ROH and NJPW, where they were able to bring in stars from Impact Wrestling as well.

"They are like their own new 4 horsemen. They are so different but they compliment each other and have this buzz about them. The idea that they are doing their own event outside of Ring of Honor, outside of New Japan. They are bringing in people from IMpact and doing all this kind of stuff.”- Daniel Bryan stated.

“They’re like their own new four horsemen” - Daniel Bryan commenting on the success of #allin and giving due credit to @CodyRhodes, @MattJackson13, @NickJacksonYB and @KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/nusmiYJoyj — 𝔑𝔦𝔤𝔥𝔱𝔪𝔞𝔯𝔢 𝔉𝔞𝔪𝔦𝔩𝔶 (@RhodesClub) September 14, 2018

What's next?

Despite all the talks of Daniel Bryan potentially jumping ship to ROH or NJPW in the near future, it now looks like The Leader of The Yes Movement will be staying under the WWE banner as recent reports suggest that the former WWE World Champion recently penned down a new deal with the WWE.