WWE/NJPW News: Kenny Omega gives his take on the Twitter spat between Tama Tonga and Roman Reigns

The IWGP Heavyweight Champion is in a pretty confused state right now

What’s the story?

Following the recent heated social media exchange between New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Tama Tonga and WWE superstar Roman Reigns, current IWGP Heavyweight Champion and the former’s fellow NJPW colleague Kenny Omega has now weighed in his thoughts regarding the on-going beef between Tama and Reigns.

In case you didn’t know…

The recently ignited social media beef between Tama Tonga and Roman Reigns initially began when the former decided to call out all the internet nerds in a recent NJPW promo and additionally went on to post the clip on his official Twitter handle as well.

This, however, eventually resulted in Tama’s Twitter account being locked in the process as WWE star Roman Reigns went on to take a screenshot of the tweet and posted it on his own account, taking a shot at the New Japan star in the process.

Tama subsequently replied to Reigns and also seemingly challenged ‘The Big Dog’ to test his skills in an NJPW ring, but, there was apparently more to the beef as Roman then replied ‘The Bad Boy’ with another intimidating tweet before Tama took one final shot at the former WWE Champion.

The heart of the matter

IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega has seemingly fallen into a dilemma in this recently ignited beef between Tama Tonga and Roman Reigns, given the fact that Omega has apparently had issues with both men on and off-screen respectively.

Omega, who is currently engaged in an on-going Bullet Club Civil War against Tama’s Firing Squad, initially steamed his own issues with Roman Reigns last December after ‘The Big Dog’ stated in an interview with Corey Graves that he considers himself as the best in-ring performer in today’s Pro Wrestling industry.

Omega, in response, eventually gave his thoughts on Reigns’ proclamation, as he stated the following while speaking with Bleacher Report:

"I don't know if Roman was put up to saying a comment like that from a social media team or if it was something that he consciously thought of himself. But I thought it was pretty smart of him to do — to say — that, because it became instantaneously a topic that people were talking about. And just because it sounds so ridiculous. You know what I mean?"

"By no means do I actually think he believes in those words. There's no possible way. ... I don't have to feel like I have to speak up about it. It is what it is, and I understand that it's a fun thing for fans to generate interest in the product. I take absolutely zero offense in him saying it. Especially, since it's quite clear that the fact of the matter is much, much different." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Meanwhile, getting back to the on-going feud between Tama Tonga and Roman Reigns, current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega is apparently trying to sort out his current relationship with either man and if he’s either friends or rivals with either Tama or Roman.

Omega tweeted out the following:

If the enemy of my enemy is my friend but my new friend hates me more than my enemy does, is he still my friend? pic.twitter.com/5dMq4TW2co — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 26, 2018

What’s next?

Kenny Omega and Tama Tonga are both currently competing in the on-going G1 Climax 28. Omega, who is currently unbeaten in this year’s tournament, will be facing-off against Sanada later today, whereas, Tama will square-off against Omega’s close rival Tetsuya Naito in the same block.

What do you think about Kenny Omega's take on the Twitter spat between Roman Reigns and Tama Tonga? Tell us in the comments below!