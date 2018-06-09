WWE/NJPW News: Seth Rollins praises top NJPW superstar

The WWE IC Champion recently hanged out with this top NJPW star.

Seth Rollins

What’s the story?

WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins took to his official Twitter handle on Friday morning, praising former WWE NXT superstar and current New Japan Pro Wrestling star Juice Robinson.

In case you didn’t know…

Juice Robinson (CJ Parker) initially signed a developmental contract with the WWE back in 2011, under the company’s then developmental brand FCW, where he is a former two-time FCW Tag Team champion.

However, upon the rebranding of FCW to NXT, Parker was initially used as an enhancement talent in the black and yellow brand, after suffering major defeats to the likes of Roman Reigns, Tyler Breeze and other top stars of the promotion.

Despite being a fan favourite, CJ Parker eventually turned heel and went on to score an important win over Tye Dillinger, however regardless of this, he subsequently went on to lose to several main roster stars such as the likes of Cesaro, The Miz, The Great Khali, Mojo Rawley, and Kevin Owens (who defeated Parker on his first match on NXT).

Parker then went on to ignite a feud with Xavier Woods, defeating him on two occasions on NXT, but his losing streak seemingly continued after major losses against the likes of Neville and Hideo Itami, as on 31st March 2015, CJ Parker eventually requested his release from the WWE and departed from the company for good.

The heart of the matter

Since his departure from the WWE in 2015, CJ Parker - now billed as Juice Robinson went on to sign a deal with top Japanese promotion New Japan Pro Wrestling, for whom he has competed at the very highest level having already challenged for the Never OpenWeight, IWGP Intercontinental, and IWGP US Heavyweight Championship as well.

Hung out with Juice Robinson yesterday. One of my favorite humans and the future of @njpw1972. I should’ve taken a pic, but we were too busy livin’. #budtweet — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 7, 2018

Robinson is pretty much at the top of his game in NJPW right now and his recent major win over top NJPW star Kenny Omega speaks for itself.

On the other hand, another man who is currently right at the top of his game is WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, he earlier on Friday morning took to his official Twitter handle and revealed that he seemingly had the privilege of hanging out with one of the most talented men in the world of Pro Wrestling today in Juice Robinson and subsequently went on to give some high praise for the NJPW star as well.

What’s next?

Seth Rollins is currently working under the Raw brand in WWE, and is doing a tremendous job as the WWE IC Champion.

Rollins is also scheduled to defend his title belt against Elias at the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV.

Juice Robinson on the other hand, will be in action later today at NJPW: Dominion 6.9.

