WWE/NJPW News: Shinsuke Nakamura reunites with NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi in Tokyo, Japan

Shinsuke Nakamura (left) with Hiroshi Tanahashi (right) in Japan

What's the story?

While recently being on tour in Japan with the WWE, SmackDown Live superstar Shinsuke Nakamura was reunited with 'The Ace of New Japan Pro Wrestling' Hiroshi Tanahashi.

In case you didn't know...

During their time together in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Shinsuke Nakamura were considered as two of the biggest rivals in the promotion having competed against each other on multiple occasions in The Land of The Rising Sun.

In the past, both Nakamura and Tanahashi also main evented NJPW's biggest annual event, Wrestle Kingdom in 2008 and 2014 as well.

Both Nakamura and Tanahashi also had a pretty lengthy feud over the IWGP Intercontinental Championship and even competed in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 8 at the Tokyo Dome.

The heart of the matter

Despite failing to compete inside the ring at WWE's latest tour of Japan, former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura was certainly a busy man outside of the squared circle, as he decided to catch up with some old friends.

As noted, while being in his homeland of Japan during WWE's recent tour, former IWGP Heavyweight Champions Shinsuke Nakamura and Hiroshi Tanahashi met up with each other and even posted a photo on the social media as well.

Tanahashi took it to his official Twitter handle and tweeted out the following photo of himself and Nakamura in Taiwan.

What's next?

Unfortunately, Shinsuke Nakamura recently suffered a very bizarre injury after being bit by a dog and 'The King of Strong Style' is currently rather focused on recovering and eventually make his in-ring comeback.

Upon his comeback to the blue brand, expect Nakamura to resume his feud against Jeff Hardy over the WWE United States Championship.

Tanahashi, on the other hand, will look forward to winning the upcoming G1 Climax 28 and become a three-time G1 Climax winner and subsequently book his place in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 13.