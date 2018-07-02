Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE/NJPW News: Shinsuke Nakamura reunites with NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi in Tokyo, Japan

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
1.34K   //    02 Jul 2018, 20:01 IST

Shinsuke Nakamura (left) with Hiroshi Tanahashi (right) in Japan
Shinsuke Nakamura (left) with Hiroshi Tanahashi (right) in Japan

What's the story?

While recently being on tour in Japan with the WWE, SmackDown Live superstar Shinsuke Nakamura was reunited with 'The Ace of New Japan Pro Wrestling' Hiroshi Tanahashi.

In case you didn't know...

During their time together in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Shinsuke Nakamura were considered as two of the biggest rivals in the promotion having competed against each other on multiple occasions in The Land of The Rising Sun.

In the past, both Nakamura and Tanahashi also main evented NJPW's biggest annual event, Wrestle Kingdom in 2008 and 2014 as well.

Both Nakamura and Tanahashi also had a pretty lengthy feud over the IWGP Intercontinental Championship and even competed in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 8 at the Tokyo Dome.

The heart of the matter

Despite failing to compete inside the ring at WWE's latest tour of Japan, former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura was certainly a busy man outside of the squared circle, as he decided to catch up with some old friends.

As noted, while being in his homeland of Japan during WWE's recent tour, former IWGP Heavyweight Champions Shinsuke Nakamura and Hiroshi Tanahashi met up with each other and even posted a photo on the social media as well.

Tanahashi took it to his official Twitter handle and tweeted out the following photo of himself and Nakamura in Taiwan.

What's next?

Unfortunately, Shinsuke Nakamura recently suffered a very bizarre injury after being bit by a dog and 'The King of Strong Style' is currently rather focused on recovering and eventually make his in-ring comeback.

Upon his comeback to the blue brand, expect Nakamura to resume his feud against Jeff Hardy over the WWE United States Championship.

Tanahashi, on the other hand, will look forward to winning the upcoming G1 Climax 28 and become a three-time G1 Climax winner and subsequently book his place in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 13.

NJPW Shinsuke Nakamura Hiroshi Tanahashi
NJPW News: Kazuchika Okada vs Hiroshi Tanahashi confirmed...
RELATED STORY
5 must-watch matches of Shinsuke Nakamura before WWE 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura finally reveals reason behind...
RELATED STORY
The Best Wrestlers In NJPW, Right Now
RELATED STORY
Ranking the G1 Climax Competitors: Block A
RELATED STORY
Shinsuke Nakamura and his wife: 5 things you need to know...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Details on Shinsuke Nakamura possibly...
RELATED STORY
5 NJPW vs WWE matches that should take place
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Kenny Omega on being frustrated with Kazuchika...
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers likely to pull off an Upset Victory in G1 Climax
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us