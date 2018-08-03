WWE/NJPW News: Tama Tonga takes another shot at Roman Reigns during the G1 Climax 28

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.16K // 03 Aug 2018, 15:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Tama Tonga takes another jab at WWE's Big Dog

What's the story?

New Japan Pro Wrestling superstar Tama Tonga and WWE's Roman Reigns have been firing shots at each other during recent months on the social media.

Tama, whose current focus is towards the on-going G1 Climax 28, recently also took another shot at 'The Big Dog' during the biggest 20-man field tournament in NJPW.

In case you didn't know...

The recently ignited social media beef between Tama Tonga and Roman Reigns initially began when the former decided to call out all the internet nerds in a recent NJPW promo and additionally went on to post the clip on his official Twitter handle as well.

This, however, eventually resulted in Tama’s Twitter account being locked in the process as WWE star Roman Reigns went on to take a screenshot of the tweet and posted it on his own account, taking a shot at the New Japan star in the process.

Tama subsequently replied to Reigns and also seemingly challenged ‘The Big Dog’ to test his skills in an NJPW ring, but, there was apparently more to the beef as Roman then replied ‘The Bad Boy’ with another intimidating tweet before Tama took one final shot at the former WWE Champion.

The heart of the matter

On the 12th day of the on-going G1 Climax 28, Tama Tonga earned his second ever victory in this year's tournament, when he scored a pinfall win over NJPW veteran Tomohiro Ishii at the Kagoshima Arena.

However, prior to Tama's win over 'The Stone Pitbull', the former once again took a jab at WWE superstar Roman Reigns during his entrance. As noted, 'The Bad Boy' first went on to replicate Reigns' hand gesture and then eventually mocked it in a pretty hilarious manner.

Following his win over Ishii, however, Tama then cut a small but effective promo on camera by stating "what's a yard compared to the world?"

You can check out Tama Tonga's entire promo below:

What's next?

Tama Tonga is currently sitting at four points in Block B of the G1 28 and for his next opponent, the Firing Squad representative will go head-to-head against Never Openweight Champion, Hirooki Goto.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is currently scheduled to face-off against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.