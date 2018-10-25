WWE/NJPW News: The Young Bucks seemingly agree to a match against top WWE tag team

The Bucks have already shared the ring with some of the greatest tag teams in the world

What's the story?

On early Wednesday morning, a fan on Twitter asked WWE superstar Scott Dawson which tag team he and his tag team partner Dash Wilder would like to face-off against the most. In response, Dawson replied and state that The Revival would like to share the ring with The Young Bucks.

In case you didn't know...

Despite not working for the same promotion, The Young Bucks and The Revival have developed a bittersweet relationship with each other over the social media, with both tag teams going back-and-forth in order to claim who the "best tag team in the world" is.

The Young Bucks, alongside their fellow Bullet Club stablemate Cody Rhodes have also developed the very popular "FTR" chant, through their Being The Elite YouTube series. Both Matt and Nick Jackson have pretty much done it all and seen it all in the Pro Wrestling industry so far, having conquered NJPW, ROH, and the Indies as well.

The Revival, on the other hand, has fallen down the pecking order in the WWE but are former two-time NXT Tag Team Champions, the first tag team in NXT history to do so.

The heart of the matter

As noted, a fan on Twitter recently asked one half of The Revival, Scott Dawson, regarding which dream tag team he and Wilder would like to step into the squared circle with, to which the former replied by claiming The Young Bucks, who are former record 7-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions.

Let’s do it! — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) October 24, 2018

Dawson's response eventually caught the attention of Nick Jackson, who at this point has pretty much agreed to have a match against The Revival and brother Matt also weighed in his thoughts regarding a potential dream match between The Bucks and The Revival.

Agreed. Maybe one day. https://t.co/pxJRSadFT0 — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) October 24, 2018

What's next?

The Young Bucks' current contract with ROH and NJPW are all set to expire in early 2019 and if the Jackson brothers are to jump ship to the WWE next year, then we could very well witness them throw it down against The Revival.