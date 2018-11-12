WWE/NJPW Rumor Mill: Chris Jericho's Final Match Revealed?

Chris Jericho's last match may already be planned

What's the story?

Well, we hope Chris Jericho sticks around for a very long time, but it seems that the last match of his career may already be in the works, as Y2J has apparently made a pact that will see him wrestle Lance Storm for the pair's respective last ever match.

In case you didn't know...

Lance Storm recently spoke on Figure 4 Weekly about the recent match between Triple H and Undertaker at Super Show-Down, stating that watching the clash made him never want to wrestle again.

"I don’t have the desire or the cardio level in me and to be perfectly honest, it sounds horrible, but I watched the Taker/Triple H match from Australia and that made me never want to wrestle again."

Meanwhile, Chris Jericho is seemingly constantly reinventing himself. While we haven't seen Y2J in WWE for a little while, since the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia in April, Jericho is still appearing on NJPW and recently wrestled on his own cruise, where he also performed with his rock band Fozzy..

Storm and Jericho have history

The heart of the matter

Lance Storm recently confirmed to Figure 4 Weekly that, despite his comments regarding never wrestling again after watching Triple H vs Undertaker, if he was offered “Shawn Michaels money”, then he would consider another match.

Storm also revealed that there’s actually a big chance we’ll see him wrestle again - but only if Chris Jericho wants to follow through on a pact the pair made a long time ago.

"I will reserve the right, if Jericho decides to honour the pact that we sort of half-made with each other, that we will have a very last match where we each wrestle each other so our beginning and ending matches of our career are book-ended with each other. If he decides to do that I will push through, get in the best shape that I can and do that one match, but other than that I believe I am fully done."

Storm and Jericho wrestled at ECW One Night Stand in 2005

What's next?

Well, hopefully not this match.

Don't get me wrong, I'd love to see it, but I want to see Chris Jericho wrestling for a long time!

Would you like to see Storm vs Jericho? Let us know in the comments.