5 non-PG moments in WWE's PG Era

WWE went PG in 2008 after many years of edgy and mature content. Since then, the promotion's product has been suitable for all ages.

Even though WWE programming can now be watched without parental control, it doesn’t mean the company has completely shed its old ways. Every now and then, there is a storyline that ventures into edgy/suggestive/dark territory. This is done to raise eyebrows and deviate from the usual formula.

Most of these deviations, provided they are in good taste, are positively received by the audience. There is a large section of the fanbase that wants a return to the Attitude Era. However, given the company has never been more lucrative, these fans will have to settle for such moments.

Here are five non-PG WWE moments that took place in the PG Era.

#5 Chris Jericho and CM Punk talk substance abuse

Chris Jericho and CM Punk’s critically-acclaimed feud in 2012 was not all sunshine and rainbows. In fact, it turned personal the second Y2J decided to mention his rival’s family and their history with alcohol and drugs.

The wrestlers were allowed to dance on the edge of kayfabe, and that resulted in Jericho calling Punk a hypocrite for preaching straight-edge ideals. If there was a moment where the Voice of the Voiceless snapped, it was when he heard this line from the Fozzy frontman:

“Your father is an alcoholic, your sister is a drug addict, and you’re going to end up just like them – it’s inevitable.”

It was a completely non-PG moment that parents probably had a hard time explaining to their kids. However, the feud was widely praised for its excellent and personal promos and of course the matches it spawned.

