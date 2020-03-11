WWE NXT (11th March 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of NXT

How will The Undisputed Era respond to Dream targeting the NXT title?

It will be a special edition of NXT this week as the episode will come to us live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. We will have two title matches as The Broserweights and Keith Lee will put their championships on the line against The Undisputed Era and Cameron Grimes respectively. However, the biggest talking point would be Velveteen Dream targeting the NXT Champion, Adam Cole.

Last week, we thought we would be seeing the final chapter of the heated rivalry between Roderick Strong and Dream. But what we saw was a true shocker as his Purple Highness sacrificed a victory and allowed Strong to escape the cage. He would then reveal his real plan by locking himself with the NXT Champion and attacking Cole. The Panama City Playboy didn't know what hit him as Dream left the ring with the NXT title in his hands.

It would be interesting to hear from the Dream. Was this his main plan after all? How will Cole and co respond to this?

Johnny Gargano has officially snapped. After ripping into Mauro Ranallo last week the former NXT Champion sent a strong message to Tommaso Ciampa. The Rebelheart said that they will be doing things on his terms and we could be in for an epic faceoff.

Ciampa has clearly stated that for him to become NXT Champion once again, Gargano should not be on the Black and Gold brand.

What will be the next chapter of this legendary rivalry?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

NXT on USA Network Location and Date

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Date: 11th March 2020 (USA), 12th March 2020 (UK and India)

Time: 8 PM (EST), 12 AM (UK Time), 5:30 AM (India)

Where to watch NXT

NXT can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America. NXT is also available on BT Sport in the UK as well.

