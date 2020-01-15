WWE NXT (15th January 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of NXT

What will be the fallout from NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II?

Another exciting episode is lined for the NXT Universe as we have a No.1 Contenders Battle Royal for the NXT Women's Championship and the reunion of a popular team as the Dusty Rhodes Classic first-round matches resume.

The newly formed Broiserweights will be looking to progress in the Dusty Rhodes Classic but face a tough task in the form of former NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster.

Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle are known for their hard-hitting offense while Andrews and Webster are full of energy and have a few high-flying moves in their arsenal that is bound to leave the Full Sail crowd wanting for more.

The former NXT UK Tag Team Champions will have battle scars from their insane Ladder Match at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II. Will Andrews and Webster trump Dunne and Riddle?

The Timesplitters are coming to NXT and they will be looking to progress in the prestigious Dusty Rhodes Classic tournament. Alex Shelley and Kushida were a very popular team in Japan as they held the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championships on two occasions.

They will be going against the Grizzled Young Veterans, who are also coming off the Ladder Match at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II and will not be at 100%.

Can Kushida and Shelley mark their return with a win?

Imperium and WALTER would have had other plans for the conclusion of NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II but unfortunately for them, The Undisputed Era decided to shock the system.

Adam Cole and his fellow stablemates decimated Imperium and laid out the NXT UK Champion ahead of their clash at NXT Worlds Collide. It will be interesting to see how the NXT UK faction will respond to this attack? Will we see them make a trip across the pond?

The main attraction of the night will be the No.1 Contenders Battle Royal for Rhea Ripley's title. The Nightmare had won the championship after beating Shayna Baszler and found many Superstars on her return to NXT as champ challenge her for the top prize.

The field is stacked for this match and it would be interesting to see who will emerge on top.

Could it be Io Shirai or the Future Of NXT, Dakota Kai?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

NXT on USA Network Location and Date

Location: Full Sail University, Winter Park, Florida, United States of America

Date: 15th January 2020 (USA), 16th January 2020 (UK and India)

Time: 8 PM (EST), 1 AM (UK Time), 6:30 AM (India)

Where to watch NXT

NXT can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America.

Fans of NXT from India and the UK can follow all the updates right here on Sportskeeda.