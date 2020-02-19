WWE NXT (19th February 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of NXT after TakeOver: Portland

Will Gargano explain his actions from TakeOver: Portland?

After an electrifying TakeOver: Portland, NXT has a show lined up for its fans as we will witness Velveteen Dream finally get his hands on Roderick Strong and Jordan Devlin defend his NXT Cruiserweight Championship against former Champion, Lio Rush. But the question on everyone's lips would be why did Johnny Gargano betray his DIY teammate, Tommaso Ciampa?

It was heartbreaking for The Blackheart on Sunday as he was so close to winning the NXT Championship but lost it because of a shot to the head with the title from Gargano. Ciampa was in for a fight of his lifetime as he was able to thwart the efforts of The Undisputed Era and Adam Cole. Just when he thought Goldie was coming back home, things took a turn for the worst for Ciampa. Gargano, who supposedly came to help his DIY partner, took the NXT title away from him and proceeded to hit Ciampa on the head with it. This shocked the NXT Universe as they witnessed their favorite team implode once again.

It is still unclear as to why Johnny Wrestling backstabbed his teammate and we will hope to get some answers from him tonight.

Velveteen Dream has been waiting for his chance to get his hands on Roderick Strong ever since he was put on the shelf by The Undisputed Era. The former NXT North American Champion made a triumphant return a couple of weeks ago and started his psychological warfare which continued in the last episode as well.

With this grudge match set to be the main attraction tonight, which of these two premium athletes will come out on top?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

NXT on USA Network Location and Date

Location: Full Sail University, Winter Park, Florida, United States of America

Date: 19th February 2020 (USA), 12th February 2020 (UK and India)

Time: 8 PM (EST), 1 AM (UK Time), 6:30 AM (India)

Where to watch NXT

NXT can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America. NXT is also available on BT Sport in the UK as well

Fans of NXT from India can follow all the updates right here on Sportskeeda