WWE NXT 2.0 (April 19, 2022) 4 biggest news stories: Roxanne Perez debuts, Spring Breakin' matches announced

WWE NXT 2.0 returned once again this week with another pulsating episode. The high-octane show has been on a roll as of late, and continues to showcase the very best of WWE's future.

Before this week's episode aired, it was announced that SmackDown Superstar Natalya would be in action against Tatum Paxley, Tiffany Stratton would go one-on-one with Saraya and Santos Escobar would step into the ring to face Carmelo Hayes.

With that being said, let's take a look at the four biggest news stories coming out of this week's show.

#4 Nathan Frazer debuts next week

It was announced during the broadcast that Nathan Frazer would be making his NXT 2.0 debut next week. His opponent is yet to be revealed.

The NXT UK Superstar, formerly known as Benjamin Carter, trained at Seth Rollins and Marek Brave's Black and Brave Wrestling Academy. He will now be a permanent feature every Tuesday night moving forward.

#3 The Grizzled Young Veterans call it quits

Zak Gibson and James Drake of The Grizzled Young Veterans

The Grizzled Young Veterans appeared on this week's episode and took on Legado del Fantasma in a tag team encounter. The British duo lost the bout as Drake succumbed to a tandem scissor kick and slam.

Later that night in an exclusive interview, Zak walked away saying he was done, with James Drake stating that we wouldn't see Drake & Gibson around NXT anymore. What this means moving forward remains to be seen.

#2 Roxanne Perez, formerly known as Rok-C, competes in her debut NXT match

Roxanne Perez competing against Jacy Jayne

Roxanne Perez only signed with WWE in March 2022, and now after just a few weeks, she has made her debut on NXT 2.0. The former Rok-C went one-on-one with one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champion, Jacy Jayne.

In a shocking twist, Perez hit a sunset flip powerbomb to secure victory in her debut match on the brand, much to the surprise of fans watching on in Florida and around the world.

#1 Bron Breakker will defend the NXT Championship against Joe Gacy, as Spring Breakin' matches set for two weeks time

It was announced that Spring Breakin' will take place on May 3. The special will be the next offering that will showcase some explosive matches, similar to that of a premium live event. So far confirmed, Bron Breakker will put his championship on the line as he defends it against the menacing Joe Gacy.

A North American Championship Triple Threat Match will also take place, with Cameron Grimes defending against Solo Sikoa and Carmelo Hayes, which has the potential to be a show-stealing bout.

More matches are set to be announced over the next two weeks before the event takes place.

What was your favorite moment from this week's show? Were you happy to see Roxanne Perez debut? Are you looking forward to Spring Breakin'? Let us know in the comments section below!

