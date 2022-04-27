WWE NXT 2.0 (April 26, 2022) 4 biggest news stories: Women's Breakout Tournament announced, The Viking Raiders appear

This week saw another wild episode of NXT 2.0. The Tuesday night show showcases the very best of WWE's future and continues to deliver some stellar in-ring action and intriguing storylines.

Next week's special, titled Spring Breakin', will be treated as a premium live event style show but will air in the usual Tuesday slot for free viewing worldwide. There is already a lot of hype heading into the show, with Bron Breakker set to defend his championship against Joe Gacy.

With that being said, let's take a look at the four biggest news stories coming out of this week's episode.

#4 Tony D'Angelo's wiseguys revealed

"The Don of NXT" Tony D'Angelo

Last Tuesday, Santos Escobar was taken out by some mystery attackers, with fans speculating on who the duo may have been throughout the week.

Though it was not directly confirmed that the pair were involved, Tony D'Angelo revealed his new associates Troy "Two Dimes" Donovan and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo in his current feud against Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma.

#3 More action announced for Spring Breakin' next week

Next week, the huge Spring Breakin' episode takes place, with several matches and segments already confirmed. There is a lot of anticipation, as it will be NXT's first special event since Stand & Deliver, which took place over WrestleMania weekend in Texas.

It was revealed on this week's show that a Sit-Down meeting will take place between Tony D'Angelo and Santos Escobar next Tuesday, while Grayson Waller will battle Nathan Frazer. Cora Jade will team up with Nikkita Lyons to face Natalya and Lash Legend.

#2 The Viking Raiders appear

The Viking Raiders returned to NXT this week

In a surprise appearance, SmackDown tag team The Viking Raiders made their return to NXT to compete. It was the first time they had fought on the brand since November 2019, when they faced The Forgotten Sons.

The former RAW Tag Team Champions claimed victory over the duo of Malik Blade & Edris Enofé, but later in the night, they crossed paths with The Creed Brothers. Following the confrontation, a match was booked between the two teams for next week's Spring Breakin' event.

#1 First-ever NXT Women's Breakout Tournament announced

The inaugural Women's Breakout Tournament has been announced and will begin in two weeks time from the May 10 episode onwards. Eight participants will enter, with four being announced on this week's episode.

Lash Legend will enter alongside Kiana James, formerly known as Kayla Inlay. Sloane Jacobs, formerly known as Notorious Mimi, will take part, along with Arianna Grace, the daughter of former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella.

The tournament brackets are yet to be determined, but more names are expected to be announced soon.

Who would you like to see participate in the Women's Breakout Tournament? What match or segment are you most looking forward to at Spring Breakin' next week? Let us know in the comments section below!

