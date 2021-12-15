WWE NXT 2.0 - Best & Worst - Wade Barrett's in-ring return teased, Champion pinned after incredible match

NXT 2.0's momentum continues to soar, with several exciting developments as 2021 approaches its end. A lot happened on this week's episode - more so than most shows.

There were more positives from NXT 2.0 than this list suggests, with Harland's menacing debut being one of them. He sent The Brian Kendrick to the hospital following a backstage attack.

Meanwhile, a couple of interesting feuds will seemingly come to a head next week. Some of them have been well-booked, like Pete Dunne's issue with Tony D'Angelo. However, there were also a few problems with the booking on NXT 2.0, as we will see. This was still a fun show. The in-ring action was mostly great.

#3 Best/Worst: Cameron Grimes remains a step ahead of Duke Hudson on NXT 2.0

NXT 2.0 kicked off with a stormer of a match between Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson. The two shared a great No Holds Barred contest, featuring some intense spots. This was a continuation of the fine in-ring chemistry Grimes and Hudson showed at NXT WarGames, during their Hair vs. Hair match.

The former Million Dollar Champion was in fine form as he picked up another win following the Cave In onto a steel chair. This may not have been the most ideal outcome, as Duke Hudson could have done with the win.

The big man was mightily impressive in his own right. He powerbombed Grimes through a poker table. However, Hudson's night ended with his bald head being revealed to the world. This could have been done mid-match, without a loss being necessary for the spot.

Hopefully things get better for the Australian superstar. Meanwhile, Cameron Grimes needs to move to WWE's main roster soon. He would be a valuable asset to either RAW or SmackDown.

