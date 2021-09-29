5 things WWE NXT 2.0 got right this week: Mandy Rose takes down top champion; Roderick Strong survives

WWE NXT 2.0 had a few big matches on this week’s show. Fans were excited as three of the biggest matches were booked between the women of NXT.

Raquel Gonzalez was set to defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Franky Monet this week. Monet had a strong start to her NXT career, and she was looking to take down the top star and her title.

Io Shirai and Zoey Stark were all geared up to defend their NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships against Toxic Attraction. Meanwhile, Roderick Strong put his Cruiserweight title on the like against Grayson Waller.

Xyon Quinn went up against Oney Lorcan and defeated the veteran with ease. It looks like WWE is looking to build some new powerhouses on the revamped brand.

The mix of old and new superstars made this week’s episode exciting to watch. Take a look at the five things WWE got right on NXT 2.0 this week.

#5. Elektra Lopez put Legado Del Fantasma over on WWE NXT 2.0

Hit Row’s B-Fab was ready for her big match on WWE NXT 2.0 this week. She was booked to take on Legado Del Fantasma’s Elektra Lopez in a No Disqualification Match.

The two superstars got caught in a brawl at ringside before the match even begun. B-Fab sent Lopez into the ring before the match kicked off. The women went for the weapons right away and started unloading on each other.

Lopez sent B-Fab into the steel steps as members of Legado Del Fantasma and Hit Row kept fighting amongst themselves. They were sent backstage as B-Fab and Lopez continued to deliver some big strikes.

Lopez used her strength and slammed B-Fab on top of a chair twice. She Speared Fab into the steel chair then sent her face-first into it. The powerhouse ended the match with a Blue Thunder Bomb to B-Fab for the win.

NXT did well to book a hard-hitting women’s match to kick-off to show. Both women put on a strong fight and gave their respective factions something to brag about.

It was the right call to allow Elektra Lopez to win. Legado Del Fantasma has been the premier faction in NXT since Undisputed ERA broke up. The team needs a bigger push before Hit Row can come up to its level.

Meanwhile, WWE also needs to do something about Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and his NXT North American Championship. He needs to defend his title before it starts losing value.

