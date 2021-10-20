WWE NXT 2.0 - Best and Worst - Former Champion returns as a face, Repeat of RAW angle

The first true special in NXT 2.0's short history is next week, with Halloween Havoc set to take place. The show has been built reasonably well, as several exciting matches are set to happen. This week's episode was not bad in its own right.

NXT 2.0 featured a couple of WWE main roster cliches, which took away from the program. Nevertheless, the final build to Halloween Havoc delivered for the most part. Next week's show is set to be off the charts, with title matches and gimmicks galore.

The variety of stars in action on NXT 2.0 is incredible, right from the experienced Tommaso Ciampa to the young Cora Jade. New players have settled in nicely, with a few veterans still at the top of their games. Things are getting interesting.

#3 Best/Worst: Io Shirai spins the wheel on NXT 2.0 before Halloween Havoc

Io Shirai and Zoey Stark are set to defend the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship in a triple threat at Halloween Havoc. Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will be competing for the titles, as will Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta.

We now know the stipulation, after Shirai defeated Pirotta and Jayne on NXT 2.0 for the right to spin the wheel and determine what match the three teams will compete in at Halloween Havoc.

It will be a 'Scareway to Hell' Ladder Match - an exciting addition to next week's card. Io Shirai faced a similar test at last year's Halloween Havoc. She retained her NXT Women's Championship against Candice LeRae in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares Match then.

The Genius of the Sky had a great showing this week too. However, the biggest negative was Jacy Jayne's apparent injury. A suicide dive gone wrong led to her early exit from the match. Hopefully, she is okay and won't be taken out of next week's Ladder Match.

