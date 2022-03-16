WWE NXT 2.0 (March 15, 2022) 5 biggest news stories - Dominik & Rey Mysterio appear, NXT UK star debuts, more Stand & Deliver matches set

Things hotted up on NXT 2.0 this week, as the brand stepped up their build for Stand & Deliver that is scheduled for WrestleMania weekend. The special event is set to take place on Saturday, April 2, hours before night one of WrestleMania 38.

Tuesday night saw two-time WWE Champion The Miz head to Orlando, FL to host Miz TV with his guest, the new NXT Champion and former arch-nemesis Dolph Ziggler. The A-Lister's appearance was advertised the previous night on RAW, adding a familiar name to this week's episode.

On that note, let's take a look at five of the biggest news stories coming out of NXT 2.0 on March 15.

#5 Scott Hall referenced throughout the show

Two-time Hall of Famer Scott Hall tragically passed away on March 14, and the superstars of NXT paid homage to the former Intercontinental Champion on the show.

MSK wore nWo shirts during their segment; The Dirty Dawgs attempted to copy The Outsiders entrance, and Mandy Rose spray-painted the Toxic Attraction logo on Cora Jade’s back, in a tribute to the legendary WCW stable that Hall was a crucial part of. These were just a small handful of the tributes paid.

#4 NXT pushes the boundaries of their PG rating

Things heated up inside the NXT 2.0 ring

As many fans are fully aware, WWE's programming is PG rated and no longer the adult-oriented product that it used to be during the days of the Attitude Era. However, on this week's episode, the company pushed the PG rating boundaries.

Following Indi Hartwell's victory over Persia Pirotta, Indi celebrated in the ring by kissing her husband, Dexter Lumis. Persia followed suit and proceeded to do the same with her partner Duke Hudson. This resulted in both ladies trying to one-up each other, and eventually, both couples were on the canvas making out.

#3 A-Kid made his NXT 2.0 debut

NXT UK Heritage Cup winner A-Kid made his NXT 2.0 debut

NXT UK Heritage Cup winner A-Kid made his debut on NXT 2.0 this week and took on Japanese star Kushida.

A-Kid, who was born in Madrid, Spain, made an instant impact by showcasing his in-ring abilities. The 24-year-old overcame his challenger with a backflip DDT off the ropes to secure a big victory.

#2 Dominik & Rey Mysterio appear on WWE NXT 2.0

Rey Mysterio takes out Santos Escobar

NXT 2.0 took an unexpected turn on Tuesday night as the father-son duo of Rey, and Dominik Mysterio appeared. The pair confronted Santos Escobar, who claimed he was the greatest luchador in the business.

This resulted in a match between Dominik and Raul Mendoza, who argued with each other before tussling inside the squared circle. In the end, it was Dominik who scored the victory after Raul was distracted by Rey Mysterio attacking Escobar on the outside.

#1 Stand & Deliver matches announced

Denise 'Hollywood Elite' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo



--Triple Threat Tag Team Match: Imperium vs Creed Brothers vs MSK



--Tommaso Ciampa vs Tony D' Angelo



--NXT Women's Championship Match: Mandy Rose vs Cora Jade



#WWENXT MATCHES Announced for NXT STAND & DELIVER in Dallas:--Triple Threat Tag Team Match: Imperium vs Creed Brothers vs MSK--Tommaso Ciampa vs Tony D' Angelo--NXT Women's Championship Match: Mandy Rose vs Cora Jade MATCHES Announced for NXT STAND & DELIVER in Dallas:--Triple Threat Tag Team Match: Imperium vs Creed Brothers vs MSK--Tommaso Ciampa vs Tony D' Angelo --NXT Women's Championship Match: Mandy Rose vs Cora Jade #WWENXT https://t.co/uSiEZqG5Fs

Stand & Deliver is shaping up to be the perfect entrée before the main course of WrestleMania is served later that night on April 2.

A number of bouts were confirmed on Tuesday night. Mandy Rose will defend her NXT Women's Championship against Cora Jade, a Triple Threat Match for the NXT Tag Team Championship between The Creed Brothers, Imperium, and MSK will take place, Tommaso Ciampa will collide with Tony D'Angelo, plus a Ladder Match for the North American Championship is set.

We also learned that Dolph Ziggler will defend the NXT Championship against Bron Breakker, who appeared following The Show Off's victory against LA Knight in the main event.

What do you think of the current Stand & Deliver card set for WrestleMania weekend? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by Pratik Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy NXT 2.0 this week? Yes No 10 votes so far