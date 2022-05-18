WWE NXT 2.0 (May 17, 2022) 4 biggest news stories: Stipulation set for In Your House championship clash, two more superstars advance in the Women's Breakout Tournament

WWE NXT 2.0 this week witnessed some jaw-dropping action as NXT Champion Bron Breakker returned in a segment with master manipulator Joe Gacy, plus two Women's Breakout Tournament matches took place as we edge closer to crowning a winner.

The build continues for the brand's next major event. In Your House will take place on June 4, with a venue yet to be determined. It promises a special night as the developmental show goes from strength to strength, heading into the summer.

With that being said, let's look at the four biggest news stories coming out of this week's episode.

#4 Thea Hail signs with WWE

It was announced that Thea Hail had signed a contract with WWE. The 18-year-old stated that her priority is to graduate high school, which happens in one week. The young star noted that she had been allowed to train at the Performance Center while continuing her education.

Hail has competed on NXT Level Up on a handful of occasions in the past and also made two appearances on AEW Dark under the name of Nikita Knight.

#3 NXT will return to the road with a brand new tour schedule

NXT will finally be returning to the road this summer. It was confirmed that eight house shows have been scheduled. Tickets will be available for purchase from this Friday.

The tour will remain in Florida only, with visits to locations such as Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville, and Venice all penciled in.

#2 Lash Legend and Roxanne Perez advance in the Women's Breakout Tournament

Lash Legend in action against Tatum Paxley

The Women's Breakout Tournament resumed during this week's episode, with two superstars advancing to the semi-finals. Lash Legend defeated Tatum Paxley, and Roxanne Perez beat Kiana James in singles matches.

As a result, Perez and Legend will collide in the next round for a chance to punch their ticket to the finals, while Nikkita Lyons will battle Fallon Henley in the other semi-final bout.

#1 NXT Championship match and stipulation set for In Your House

Bron Breakker will put his title on the line at In Your House

After extending his hand to Bron Breakker last week to join his movement, Joe Gacy appeared again this week for his answer. As the champion stood in the ring, the sinister superstar stood on an elevated platform with two hooded disciples.

Breakker rejected Gacy's offer, which ultimately led to a rematch being set up between the pair at In Your House on June 4. The challenger raised the stakes by adding a stipulation that if Bron got disqualified, he would immediately lose the championship.

The champion, eager to get his hands on Gacy, instantly agreed to confirm the bout for the next major event.

